PRESS RELEASE Corker Believes that Trump Will Not Tear Up, But Enforce the Iran Nuclear Accord Jan. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, speaking Jan. 6 at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast, stated that he believes that as President, Donald Trump will uphold and enforce the Iran nuclear deal. During the 2016 campaign, Trump had characterized the nuclear accord as the "worst deal ever negotiated," and had indicated he would tear it up. Corker himself had been a strong opponent of the accord, when debated in the Senate. But now, Corker believes, enforcing the accord is the best option. The agreement was brokered and supported by Russia, the United States, China, Germany, France and Britain. Corker stated: "The Iran deal, from my perspective was flawed. At the same time, because so much was given up on the front end, you’ve got a choice. You can come in and figuratively tear it up, and you can create a crisis on the front end by doing so. Or, you can understand that we have lots of challenges to deal with around the world, and what you can do instead is begin to radically ensure that it’s being implemented properly." Corker conceded, that despite the flaws he perceives in the agreement, nothing bad is going to happen relative to nuclear development in Iran over the next few years, according to the Huffington Post of Jan. 6.