PRESS RELEASE Donald Trump: Only Stupid People and Fools Are Attacking Russia Jan. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Tweets today from President Donald Trump in response to the anti-Russian hysteria from Obama and his lying intelligence chiefs: "Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!" [capitalization Trump’s].