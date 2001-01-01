PRESS RELEASE Remembrance for Russian Musicians and 9/11 Victims Scheduled for January 7 in New Jersey Jan. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—On Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:00 A.M., the Schiller Institute NYC Chorus will be singing the Star Spangled Banner and the Russian National Anthem at a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tear Drop 9-11 Memorial at 51 Port Terminal Blvd. in Bayonne, New Jersey. The chorus will be joined by the New York Police Department's Ceremonial Unit Color Guard, as well as New York Fired Department representatives. Ms. Terry Strada, the Chairwoman of 9-11 Families United for Justice Against Terror and others, will make brief remarks. On Dec. 25, a plane carrying the entire Alexandrov Ensemble (Red Army Chorus), which is a beautiful gem of Russian culture and good will, crashed into the Black Sea en route to Syria where they were going to give the gift of beauty to people in a nation ravaged by war for five long years. A beloved medical doctor, Dr. Liza Glinka, who is famous for her humanitarian work among the most desperate, was also onboard, with medical supplies for a hospital in Latakia. All 92 passengers and crew perished in the crash. The Red Army Chorus and the NYPD In 2011, the Quebec City International Festival of Military Bands took place on the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The Red Army Chorus had joined with the NYPD Ceremonial Unit to perform God Bless America, but the Russian group turned it into a moving 9-11 memorial with baritone, Grigory Osipov beautifully singing the solo, and a young boy presenting the NYPD with a single white rose. Grigory Osipov was among those who perished on Christmas Day. A Schiller Institute spokesman explained that Jan. 7 is Christmas Day in the Eastern Orthodox Calendar, and therefore the day to remember those who would have brightened the holidays with their God-given talents, and who remembered our great loss of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember all of them this day, and want their families and the people of Russia, who have suffered a great loss, to know that America remembers. Call 646-509-5451 for more information.