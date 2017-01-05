PRESS RELEASE ‘Emails Were Leaked, Not Hacked,’ Says Intelligence Experts Jan. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a commentary under the above title printed in today's issue of the Baltimore Sun, two highly qualified cyber-experts—former National Security Agency technical director William Binney and former CIA analyst Ray McGovern—again blasted the fraud of the "Russian hacking" charges being pushed by the Obama Administration. They note that the shoddy report issued by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI on Dec. 29 not only proves nothing, but leads with the following disclaimer by the DHS: "This report is provided ‘as is’ for informational purposes only. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not provide any warranties of any kind regarding any information contained within." The experts also review the devastating record of lies by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, now a leading pushers of the inflammatory but unsubstantiated claims. Is the Trump administration listening to these experts? One would hope they are, and will soon be joined by sane lawmakers on Capitol Hill.