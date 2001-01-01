PRESS RELEASE China and Central Asia Are Forming a ‘Three-Dimensional Silk Road’ Jan. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the independence of the Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan—from the erstwhile Soviet Union, China’s People’s Daily describes the relationship that has developed between China and the five Central Asian nations in these 25 years "as a role model for a new type of state-to-state relations and regional cooperation. The article by Zhong Sheng ("voice of China," a pseudonym used for authoritative articles), elaborates that these developments had three phases. "In the first phase, which lasted from 1992 to 2001, China, together with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, resolved the remaining border issues through friendly negotiations. This success not only turned the shared boundary of the Central Asian countries which spans more than 3,300 kilometers, into a region of friendship and cooperation, but also laid a solid foundation for the upgrade of bilateral ties. The second phase ranged from 2001, when the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established, to 2012. The SCO has served as an important platform for China and the Central Asian countries to launch all-round cooperation and pursue regional integration. During the third phase, starting in 2013 when the ’Belt and Road’ initiative was put forward, until now, China and the Central Asian countries have brought their ties into a new era of building a community of shared interests and seeking common development," Zhong wrote. Zhong said the Central Asian countries, in the past three years, have decided to adapt their own development strategies into the framework of the initiative. "Besides, these five countries are beefing up their highway, railroad, port, tunnel, telecommunication lines and other flight network constructions, with the aim of better connectivity and creating a modern ’three-dimensional silk road,’" Zhong wrote.