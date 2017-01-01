|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Refuses To Capitulate on Russian Scare, Quotes Assange in a Tweet
Jan. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s interview with Fox last week, was broadcast on Tuesday night. He issued strong advice for the Democratic Party regarding those who are peddling Obama’s fairy tale about the Russians’ interference in the election:
Assange reiterated that neither Russia nor any other state actor provided Wikileaks with the emails of the DNC and Podesta. He also ridiculed Podesta:
As to the actual source, Assange said:
Asked about former British diplomat Craig Murray, who has reported that he personally was handed the documents from a disgruntled DNC member who was angry at the betrayal of Bernie Sanders, and then gave them to Wikileaks, Assange said that Murray was a friend, but that he would not reveal the source, other than that it was not Russian.
Donald Trump issued a tweet this morning:
He had also tweeted on Tuesday night:
Meanwhile, the "normal suspects" are up to their old tricks. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former CIA Director Mike Morrell, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia (and rabid Putin-hater) Michael McFaul, and eleven others, issued a letter calling for an "independent commission" to investigate the charge against Russia, or else the country would be "vulnerable to another attack and, possibly worse, permit and normalize future interference."