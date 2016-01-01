PRESS RELEASE Turkish Prime Minister Calls on Trump To Change Obama’s ’Shameful’ Policy Jan. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to end the Obama administration’s "shameful" policy toward Turkey over the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) forces. "The world talks about Daesh [Islamic State] but it does not fight [against it]. It is only Turkey that fights against Daesh. The United States and others do nothing. They just supply the PYD with weapons," said Yildirim on Jan. 3, in a weekly parliamentary address to his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) members according to Hürriyet Daily News. "What we expect from the new administration is to bring an end to this shame," he said, referring to the incoming Trump administration. "We do not hold the new administration responsible for this situation, because it was the achievement of the Obama administration." On Dec. 29, 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the U.S. of directly supplying the PYD with weapons. "You sent arms to terror organizations, but then say, ’We sent ammunition, not arms.’ We don’t buy that or accept it. Although we are partners in NATO, you are giving this support to terrorist organizations, not us. Are the terrorist organizations your partner in NATO? If we are strategic partners in NATO, you should stand with us," Erdogan said.