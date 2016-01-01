|
PRESS RELEASE
Turkish Prime Minister Calls on Trump To Change Obama’s ’Shameful’ Policy
Jan. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to end the Obama administration’s "shameful" policy toward Turkey over the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) forces.
said Yildirim on Jan. 3, in a weekly parliamentary address to his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) members according to Hürriyet Daily News. "What we expect from the new administration is to bring an end to this shame," he said, referring to the incoming Trump administration. "We do not hold the new administration responsible for this situation, because it was the achievement of the Obama administration."
On Dec. 29, 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the U.S. of directly supplying the PYD with weapons.
Erdogan said.