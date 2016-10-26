PRESS RELEASE Ohio Democrats Petition Trump: Put Glass-Steagall in State of the Union Jan. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Groups of Ohio Democrats who have been having presentations and meetings with organizers from the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee are circulating a letter and petition calling on Donald Trump to demand Glass-Steagall restoration in his first State of the Union address. Most circulators were Bernie Sanders supporters in the recent election, and now call themselves Our Revolution. Their call is headed, "Let Us Hold President Donald Trump to his word: Endorse the Glass-Steagall Act in Your State of the Union address!", and says: "Here in Northwest Ohio we are taking a positive approach to the New Year. Our Revolution of Northwest Ohio is calling upon President Donald Trump to make good on [his] campaign promise.... "This simple action ... initiates a positive action; brings varying groups together to build a coalition with a common purpose; will be synchronized with Congressional legislation and inform lobbying on Capitol Hill; be the basis for press conferences and public actions. Letters will be personally hand-carried to members of Congress and official representatives of President Trump." The initiators set Jan. 18 as the target date to gather signatures and to "secure endorsements of organizations; any and all——Our Revolution, Tea Party, Republicans, Democrats, Labor and Business." The petition itself says, in part: "Open letter to Donald Trump: January, 2016 "We the undersigned strongly feel the need for protecting our economy from another unnecessary market crash and recession like the one experienced in December of 2007. As you take office, the conditions for a collapse are too similar to those of 2007: rising asset values together with a lack of separation between FDIC insured banking and risk-investment brokering. "We applaud your campaign statement in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 26, 2016, endorsing a call for ‘A 21st Century version of Glass-Steagall’ and reintroducing a modern day Glass-Steagall Act. We trust that you understand that stabilizing the business climate and securing the assets as separate from Wall Street speculation is a key to prosperity during your administration. "To set the tone of discourse in Congress 2017, we ask that you restate your support for a Glass-Steagall Act during your State of the Union address. "Be assured in doing so, you will find common ground with both the Republicans and the Democrats since both party platforms have the support of banking legislation that separates insured accounts from Wall Street speculation in their respective platforms...." The petition returns are being centralized with

Our Revolution in Northwest Ohio, c/o Dennis Slotnick,

slotnicks4@aol.com.