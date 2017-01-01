PRESS RELEASE First Direct Freight Train from China to Britain Jan. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—China launched its first freight train to London on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to the China Railway Corporation. The train will travel from Yiwu West Railway Station in Zhejiang Province, Eastern China, to Barking, London, taking 18 days to travel over 7,400 miles. The route runs through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium, and France, before arriving in London. The United Kingdom is the eighth country to be added to the China-Europe service, and London is the 15th city in Europe linking to China, via 39 routes going to 16 Chinese cities.