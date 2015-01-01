|
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Visit Five African Nations Beginning on Jan. 7
Jan. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit five African countries—Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, Republic of Congo, and Nigeria—Jan. 7-12, with the aim of speeding up the implantation of the consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of the five countries at a summit in 2015, said a spokesman of China’s Foreign Ministry today. CGTN (formerly CCTV) quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang telling the reporters in Beijing,
"Relations with developing countries, including in Africa, are the bedrock of Chinese diplomacy," Geng said.
At the 2015 summit, China announced 10 major plans for China-Africa cooperation over three years, backed with a $60 billion package. As of July 2016, China and Africa had signed 245 various cooperation agreements worth a total of $50 billion.
