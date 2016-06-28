PRESS RELEASE Istanbul Attack Points Once Again to the British-Trained Jihadis Jan. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—The deadly News Year’s attack at an Istanbul night club points to the bloody hand of British intelligence. Unlike many of the previous attacks, this one was not carried out by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The Turkish media, including Hürriyet, claim that the attacker in the Istanbul night club shooting is from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, or even from among the Uyghur terrorists in China operating under the banner of the Islamic State, a.k.a. Daesh. Yeni Safak reports that an analysis of the attack method used at the nightclub was similar in nature to the June 28, 2016 terrorist attack at Atatürk Airport. It has been predicted that the gunman responsible for the New Year’s Eve attack was from the same Daesh terrorist cell. This is significant, because, at the time, the BBC reported that the June 28 attackers were from the Russian North Caucasus region, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and that they were possibly Chechen. CNN ran a similar report; Turkey itself had identified two of those attackers as Russian nationals Rakim Bulgarov and Vadim Osmanov, while not identifying the third. Lyndon LaRouche commented at the time of that June attack that the Chechen connection points to a hard-core British intelligence-controlled network. In fact, all of Central Asia, that is to say, former Soviet Union republics and the Russian Caucasus, as well as the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China, are British-controlled. Today, LaRouche again advised, to look to the hand of the British-Chechen networks for those who perpetrated the New Year’s atrocity. Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it is investigating the possibility that the gunman was Kyrgyz. "Our consulate in Istanbul has been instructed to investigate the news stories claiming the gunman was Kyrgyz," said the Ministry’s spokesperson Aiymkan Kulukeyeva.