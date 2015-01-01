PRESS RELEASE 24 States Ask Trump To Kill Obama’s ‘Clean Power Plan’ on His First Day in Office Jan. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Attorneys General of 24 states, including both Democrats and Republicans, sent a letter to Vice-President-elect Mike Pence on Dec. 14, asking that Donald Trump overturn Obama’s "Clean Power Plan," which he unveiled in August 2015—citing the so-called Papal Encyclical Laudato Si’. The plan mandated the shutdown of many operating fossil-fuel power plants, especially coal-powered plants, and their replacement by "non-CO2 generating" sources such as wind and solar power. In response to lawsuits by the states, the Supreme Court stayed execution of the "Plan" last February, until they could be decided. The three-page letter from the states says, "An executive order on day one is critical. The order should explain that it is the Administration’s view that the Rule is unlawful and that EPA lacks authority to enforce it. Th executive order is necessary to send an immediate and strong message to States and regulated entities that the Administration will not enforce the Rule."