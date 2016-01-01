|
PRESS RELEASE
TASS Reports Schiller Institute Tribute in Manhattan; Thousands of Emotional Responses on Schiller YouTube Channel
Dec. 31, 2016 (EIRNS)—TASS journalist Ivan Pil’shchikov reported today on the Schiller Institute Chorus tribute In Memoriam for the victims of the Tu-154 crash. A machine translation, slightly edited, reads in part:
said Burke.
Institute representatives also read a letter of condolence to the Russians, prepared by its President Helga Zepp-LaRouche.
she said in her letter.
"Zepp-LaRouche noted that the band embodied the "high moral values of Russia." The letter, explained Burke, was transferred to the Consulate General representatives.
Among those who brought flowers to the building, was the president of the Russian Center in New York, Elena Branson. She said she was moved by the action. "The works were executed perfectly," she said. "When they sang the national anthem, even almost no accent was heard."
The Schiller YouTube channel’s video of the chorus singing the Russian national anthem has garnered over a 300,000 viewers as of this afternoon; there are some 1900 comments mostly from Russians. Almost all are extremely grateful, and many very emotional, praising the singers and pledging friendship among the Russian and American people.
Among other Russian coverage, Rossiya 24 TV, lenta.ru, vesti.ru, rusvesna.su and perhaps others also reported on the event and ran the Schiller video in whole or in part.