PRESS RELEASE ‘The Russians Are Coming’ Hysteria Continues from the Political Corpse in the White House and His Ghoulish Friends Dec. 31, 2016 (EIRNS)—Today’s manic hysteria from Obama’s walking dead is that the Russian’s have hacked into the American electricity grid in Vermont, "showing risk to U.S. electrical grid security, officials say," as the Washington Post puts it. This can be placed on the same level as the cartoon circulating on the web showing a puppy telling his master that "the Russians pooped on the rug." The devastating evidence is reported by the Post: "A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials," who said that it "raises fears in the U.S. government that Russian government hackers are actively trying to penetrate the grid to carry out potential attacks." Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin, apparently after consultation with Obama calling from his cruise on the River Styx, issued a statement saying: "Vermonters and all Americans should be both alarmed and outraged that one of the world’s leading thugs, Vladimir Putin, has been attempting to hack our electric grid, which we rely upon to support our quality-of-life, economy, health, and safety. This episode should highlight the urgent need for our federal government to vigorously pursue and put an end to this sort of Russian meddling." RT quotes an IT firm saying that the codes sent out by the FBI around the country as the Putin hack job is actually "outdated Ukrainian malware."