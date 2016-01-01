PRESS RELEASE Putin Disdains to Respond to Obama Provocation Dec. 30, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russia is looking forward to a new administration in the United States, and wishes a Happy New Year to all Americans, even to President Obama and his family, whether the latter wants them or not, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded on Friday afternoon (Moscow time). He had duly considered proposals submitted by his Foreign Ministry for retaliatory diplomatic expulsions and closures in response to Barack Obama’s order to expel 35 Russian diplomats, and other wild measures, taken on the pretext of alleged Russian hacking of the U.S. elections. No expulsions, no retaliation. Putin’s message was simple, and statesman-like: Obama will be gone soon, and Russia and the United States can then go about rebuilding proper relations. His statement follows in full: "We regard the recent unfriendly steps taken by the outgoing US administration as provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-US relationship. This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole. "As it proceeds from international practice, Russia has reasons to respond in kind. Although we have the right to retaliate, we will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-US relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration. "The diplomats who are returning to Russia will spend the New Years holiday’s with their families and friends. We will not create any problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anyone. We will not prevent their families and children from using their traditional leisure sites during the New Year’s holidays. Moreover, I invite all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children’s parties in the Kremlin. "It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family. "My seasons greetings also to President-elect Donald Trump and the American people. "I wish all of you happiness and prosperity."