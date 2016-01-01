|
PRESS RELEASE
The World Mocks ‘Political Corpse’ Obama
Dec. 30, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russians are making such sport of the disappearing Barack Obama for his anti-Russian rampage, that it is making news even in mainstream Western media.
Take, for example, yesterday’s tweet from the Russian embassy in the UK, with a picture of a duck and the note: "President Obama expels 35 diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, including American people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm." Reported throughout the British media.
Or Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s "RIP" tweet from today: "It is sad that the Obama administration that began its life by reconstructing ties ends it with anti-Russian death throes, RIP."
Then there was Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s post to Facebook yesterday:
One of the best fun made of Obama via Russian mockery came by way of the Observer Media, whose publisher is Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. For much of Friday, an Observer Media article was the lead story on the big news aggregation website, Drudge Report, under the headline "Putin Laughs Off Obama; Russians Mock ‘Political Corpse."
Some "believe that Obama, like a bad tenant, is trying to ruin everything in the apartment he no longer rents," Observer Media wrote. Such is the case with "top political commentator and pro-Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov," it went on, who charged on his TV show that