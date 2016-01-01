PRESS RELEASE The World Mocks ‘Political Corpse’ Obama Dec. 30, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russians are making such sport of the disappearing Barack Obama for his anti-Russian rampage, that it is making news even in mainstream Western media. Take, for example, yesterday’s tweet from the Russian embassy in the UK, with a picture of a duck and the note: "President Obama expels 35 diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, including American people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm." Reported throughout the British media. Or Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s "RIP" tweet from today: "It is sad that the Obama administration that began its life by reconstructing ties ends it with anti-Russian death throes, RIP." Then there was Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s post to Facebook yesterday: "The people [who] inhabited the White House for 8 years are not an Administration but a bunch of foreign policy losers, angry and shallow-brained. Today, Obama admitted this officially.... It’s curtain time. [The] ugly show is over. The whole world, from stalls to the gallery, had been watching the crashing blow to the prestige of America and to its leadership, caused by Barak Obama and his illiterate foreign policy team that opened to the world her biggest secret: exclusiveness was a mask for helplessness. And no enemy of the United States could have done worse damage." One of the best fun made of Obama via Russian mockery came by way of the Observer Media, whose publisher is Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. For much of Friday, an Observer Media article was the lead story on the big news aggregation website, Drudge Report, under the headline "Putin Laughs Off Obama; Russians Mock ‘Political Corpse." Some "believe that Obama, like a bad tenant, is trying to ruin everything in the apartment he no longer rents," Observer Media wrote. Such is the case with "top political commentator and pro-Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov," it went on, who charged on his TV show that "Obama tries to spoil everything everywhere for the President-elect Trump. And with every day, his behavior gets worse and worse. It seems that on the eve of the inauguration, January 20, he will have nothing else left to do for himself but to break all the windows in the White House and to leave behind a pile [of shit] on the steps."