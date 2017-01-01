PRESS RELEASE Projects That Are in Store Along the Silk Road for 2017 Dec. 29, 2016 (EIRNS)—In the latest installment of its series of articles on The New Silk Road, Forbes magazine describes "5 Upheavals To Expect From the New Silk Road in 2017," published on December 27. The article lists major initiatives taken over this current year, and says that in 2017, this "boom of activity along the entire network" will continue the momentum. Besides seeing a "more institutionalized framework" for the initiative, the list includes "relatively large infrastructure building steps," that have so far been agreed to, and now will start materializing, as some of the large projects "double down" in their pace. Also listed is "increased participation from Europe." "With the initial concept of the New Silk Road as a mere pipeline for China to dump cheap products onto European markets being largely refuted," Europeans are "waking up to the fact" that Europe’s high-valued products will find a booming market in China and the rest of Asia. On Dec. 21, the Center for Strategic and International Studies produced a list of 17 infrastructure projects in Asia to watch in 2017, under its "Reconnecting Asia" section. These include: Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Railway, with new tracks, will break ground in 2017;

Baku-International Port Alyat, an extension of the Port at Baku, where three international rail lines converge;

Baku-Tbilsi-Kars Railway, is a major regional initiative, linking Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia;

China-Laos High-Speed Rail, which is part of the Kunming-Singapore rail corridor;

Dali-Ruili Railway, is the Chinese portion of the China-Myanmar railway;

Amur Bridge Project, linking Russia and China over the Amur River;

Samarga Port, in Russia’s far east, which will have a connecting rail line;

Busan New Port Expressway II, which will connect South Korea’s largest port to its two largest cities, Seoul and Busan;

M-11 Moscow-St. Petersburg motorway between the two cities;

Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, is a super-highway, critial to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor;

Turkmenbashi International Sea Port, in the eastern Caspian Sea is a transit hub between Central Asia and Europe;

Beskyd Railway Tunnel, part of the Pan-European Transport Corridor V, will run between Lviv and Chop in Ukraine;

Ukraine Bypass Rail is a Russia project to bypass around the Donbass;

East Coast Rail Line, which will service communities in Malaysia along its route;

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is a series of bridges and tunnels to connect the three cities and the Pearl River Delta;

Chabahar Port in Iran is being financed by India; and

Karakoram Highway is for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.