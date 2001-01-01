PRESS RELEASE Ramos Named as Likely Coup Plotter, Yet Again, in Philippines Dec. 29, 2016 (EIRNS)—Dante Ang, the Manila Times publisher, who revealed the alleged color-revolution blueprint against President Duterte by outgoing US Ambassador Philip Goldberg on Dec. 16, followed up his report today in the Manila Times, naming Gen. (ret.) Fidel Ramos as the likely accomplice in the imperial crime. Police General Ramos was the front man for George Shultz, the grandfather of the neoconservatives in the U.S., in running the 1986 coup against Ferdinand Marcos. Ramos, after stealing a presidential election in 1992 and turning the country over to the western banks and energy cartels, then played a leading role on behalf of Washington in the coup against President Joseph Estrada in 2001. When confronted by EIR several years ago with his functioning as a tool of Shultz and the neocon regime-change architects, Ramos bragged that he had played golf with his old pal Shultz just that morning. According to Ang, Ramos is at it again. Ang writes today that a "former high-ranking government official," without naming him, "is busy making the rounds of his former supporters from the ranks of the police and the military, touching base with the various NGOs and the Church, and meeting with some disappointed administration officials who disagree with the President’s foreign policy shift, his campaign against illegal drugs and unpresidential ways. He is trying to feel the intensity of the quake beneath the surface." He then writes that some of these coup plotters "are looking at former President Fidel Valdez Ramos to lead them. I agree that Ramos can be a big factor in any regime-change campaign," noting his "residual influence in the police and the military. He is also well connected with the US government, having studied at West Point. He has a line of communication with the key people in the State Department," and is capable of providing "strategic and tactical gambits for the overthrow of governments. He can create political disturbances against Duterte." He adds that "Ramos still wields a big stick. He is as dangerous as ever." Ang warns that the nation has been destroyed: that "Justice is for sale;" that "Big business controls our economy;" that "Politicians, police and military are under the payroll of the drug lords." He concludes: "Truth to tell, I am beginning to doubt the wisdom of our brand of democracy. What is wrong with us? Our country has not moved forward. On the contrary, it retrogressed.... His detractors may dislike Duterte and disagree with his brand of governance, but replacing him through extraconstitutional means is a sure way of turning the Philippines into a Banana Republic."