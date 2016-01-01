|
PRESS RELEASE
Turkey and Russia Have Evidence of U.S.-Led Coalition Support for Islamic State
Dec. 28, 2016 (EIRNS)—Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Ankara, yesterday, that Turkey has evidence of U.S. support for the Islamic State and Kurdish terror groups.
Iran’s PressTV quoted Erdogan as saying.
TASS also reports that on Dec. 26, former U.S. Green Party Presidential candidate Jill Stein accused Washington of supporting terrorist groups when it serves its interests.
U.S. Department of State spokesman Mark Toner rejected Erdogan’s accusations, saying:
Despite these denials, Russian sappers working to de-mine Aleppo have found huge caches of ammunition manufactured in NATO countries. Commander of Russia’s International Mine Action Center Ivan Gromov told Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Wednesday:
They found 122mm mortar shells, rockets for multiple-launch rocket systems, hand grenades, grenade launchers, and howitzer projectiles in one of the militants’ headquarters—enough ammunition for a whole battalion.
On Dec. 12 the Bulgarian newspaper Trud reported that Syrian government troops had found an arms depot with Bulgarian-made military ammunition in one of the city’s quarters and found in Aleppo another eight depots with Bulgarian-made ammunition.