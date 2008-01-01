PRESS RELEASE Philippines Congress To Investigate U.S. Color Revolution Plot Dec. 28, 2016 (EIRNS)—Speaker of the Philippines House of Representatives Pantaleon Alvarez called for a congressional investigation into the blueprint exposed Tuesday by the Manila Times, published by Dante Ang, which is reported to be a detailed plan drawn up by outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg for a color revolution to depose President Duterte. According to today’s Manila Times, Alvarez said: "If true, this has serious consequences not only on our country’s political stability but also on the economic and social fabric of our nation. It would also have grave repercussions on our relationship with the United States. In view of this serious allegation I am calling for a congressional investigation to find out if there is basis to this reported ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte.... That is anathema to the gospel of democracy the U.S. government, especially under the administration of President Obama, has been preaching to the world." Alvarez said Congress could invite members of the intelligence community and U.S. Embassy staff to hearings on the alleged plot. "Of course, we cannot force them [U.S. Embassy staff] but we will extend the invitation," the speaker said. "I was not surprised. The United States always meddles—if it has no hold over a country’s president," Alvarez said in Tagalog. Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay also addressed the plot: "It is not new for Ambassador Goldberg to be accused of such a plot," Yasay said, referring to the fact that Goldberg had been thrown out as Ambassador to Bolivia when he was caught organizing a coup against President Evo Morales in 2008. Yasay said the Manila Times report involved "a serious matter that we have to dig deeper into. I would not take this threat lightly." The U.S. Embassy in Manila denied the existence of such a plot, and the U.S. state department earlier denied its participation in any plans to oust Duterte. Believe it?