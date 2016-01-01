PRESS RELEASE

Opposition Party Leader in Seoul Attacks THAAD

Dec. 27, 2016 (EIRNS)—Lee Jae-myung, chairman of South Korea’s Minjoo (Democratic) Party and one of three opposition leaders with a shot at the presidency in next year’s election, told foreign correspondents today that the U.S. THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) anti-missile system would not help South Korea defend itself against North Korea, and would damage important relations with China and Russia.

North Korean missiles aimed at Seoul would fly far below the high altitude covered by THAAD.