PRESS RELEASE
Opposition Party Leader in Seoul Attacks THAAD
Dec. 27, 2016 (EIRNS)—Lee Jae-myung, chairman of South Korea’s Minjoo (Democratic) Party and one of three opposition leaders with a shot at the presidency in next year’s election, told foreign correspondents today that the U.S. THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) anti-missile system would not help South Korea defend itself against North Korea, and would damage important relations with China and Russia.
North Korean missiles aimed at Seoul would fly far below the high altitude covered by THAAD.
Lee, who is currently the mayor of Seongnam, a major city near Seoul, said China has opposed the THAAD deployment, as it sees the THAAD’s X-band radar as functioning deep into Chinese territory, Xinhua reported. He called for the adoption of an independent, balanced diplomacy between China and the United States, saying Seoul should refrain from siding with one party.