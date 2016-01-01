PRESS RELEASE

Gingrich: Obama Is in a ‘Desperate Frenzy’

Dec. 26, 2016 (EIRNS)—It seems that even former House Speaker Newt Gingrich—never known for his acuity or courage—has now discovered that Barack Obama is in a "desperate frenzy" in his last days in the White House.

"His legacy is like one of those dolls that, as the air comes out of it, shrinks and shrinks and shrinks," Gingrich told Fox TV. "The things he’s done this week will be turned around.... He’s in this desperate frenzy."

Gingrich noted that most of Obama’s so-called legacy actions were done as executive orders, which, Gingrich stated, can and will be immediately reversed by Trump once he is inaugurated.