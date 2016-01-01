PRESS RELEASE Grushko Lambasts NATO for Creating an ‘Unreal World’ of Lies and Threats Dec. 26, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russia’s ambassador to NATO, Alexander Grushko, in an interview reported by TASS, lit into NATO’s insane policy of blaming all the world’s ills on Russia, including claiming that Russia is about to invade the Baltic countries. "As a result we find ourselves amid a logic that runs counter to the fundamental interests of all countries, including the Baltic ones," Grushko said. "Regrettably, in a situation like this no diplomatic or political methods will work. This is an unreal world." "Regrettably, in the U.S. propaganda field we see a very deplorable trend. Every single problem tends to be blamed on Russia.... However, I am confident that sooner or later there will be an understanding of the fact that attempts to build security against Russia or without Russia are reckless." Grushko also said that "Creating a European army is an impossible dream. The best they can do is establish some kind of a joint General staff.... All previous attempts produced poor results."