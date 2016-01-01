PRESS RELEASE Konashenkov: Mass Graves Discovered in East Aleppo Dec. 26, 2016 (EIRNS)—As Russian combat engineer teams comb through the former jihadi-held pocket in east Aleppo, they are finding truckloads of evidence as to the true nature of the "rebels" that were so lionized in Western capitals and the western media—and financed by those governments. "The completion of a uniquely large-scale humanitarian operation by the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Aleppo will destroy many of the myths that have been fed to the world by Western politicians," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement today. "The results of only an initial survey of Aleppo neighborhoods abandoned by the so-called ‘opposition’ will shock many." The discoveries so far include mass graves. "Mass burial sites of many dozens [of Syrians], who had been subjected to brutal torture and [then] murdered, have been found," Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said. "In many cases, body parts are missing; most victims had been shot in the head. And this, it seems, is only the beginning." Konashenkov said that the instances are being recorded as serious war crimes and will be given maximum publicity "so that European backers of the so-called opposition in London and Paris are well aware of who their wards actually are." Konashenkov went on to report that practically everything that could be mined was mined by the jihadis, even children’s toys. Seven large ammunition depots have been found, as well—enough, Konashenkov said, to arm several infantry battalions.