PRESS RELEASE
Former U.K. Ambassador to Syria Accuses Foreign Office of Lying about Syria
Dec. 25, 2016 (EIRNS)—The British daily Independent reported on Dec. 23 that Peter Ford, the U.K. Ambassador to Syria from 1999-2003, said that the Foreign Ministry under both Philip Hammond and Boris Johnson had judged Syria wrong "every step of the way" and are lying about it, falsely claiming Bashar Assad could not control the country when he is "well on the way to doing so."
He said:
"We have made the situation worse," he said. "It was eminently foreseeable to anyone who was not intoxicated with wishful thinking."