PRESS RELEASE Obama Administration Continues Its Homicidal Temper Tantrum Dec. 24, 2016 (EIRNS)—Like Nero, Obama is intent on setting the world aflame before his long-overdue departure from the White House. After Obama’s October "red phone" threats of warfare issued to Russian President Vladimir Putin over non-existent Russian cyber hacking to throw the U.S. elections, CIA Director John Brennan has now stated that the Obama administration will not stand for the retaking of Aleppo from the terrorists, and will continue to sponsor terrorists (a.k.a. "oppositionists"). In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR), Brennan warned that the recapture of Aleppo by Russian-backed Syrian forces, would not end violence in the region: "Aleppo’s fall, to me is not a sign that there is going to be an end to this conflict, because I am convinced that many, many of those oppositionists, the ones who are trying to reclaim their country for their families, for their neighbors, for their children, will continue to fight." Brennan also used the occasion to pontificate that, just because Russia has supposedly stooped to cyber warfare against the U.S., "I don’t think we should resort to some of the tactics and techniques that our adversaries employ against us.... The skullduggery that some of our opponents and adversaries engage in, I think is beneath this country’s greatness." After the Snowden revelations of the "skulduggery" of epic proportions carried out by the Bush and Obama administration, this statement of Brennan’s is beyond laughable.