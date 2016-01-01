|
Obama Administration Continues Its Homicidal Temper Tantrum
Dec. 24, 2016 (EIRNS)—Like Nero, Obama is intent on setting the world aflame before his long-overdue departure from the White House. After Obama’s October "red phone" threats of warfare issued to Russian President Vladimir Putin over non-existent Russian cyber hacking to throw the U.S. elections, CIA Director John Brennan has now stated that the Obama administration will not stand for the retaking of Aleppo from the terrorists, and will continue to sponsor terrorists (a.k.a. "oppositionists"). In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR), Brennan warned that the recapture of Aleppo by Russian-backed Syrian forces, would not end violence in the region:
Brennan also used the occasion to pontificate that, just because Russia has supposedly stooped to cyber warfare against the U.S.,
After the Snowden revelations of the "skulduggery" of epic proportions carried out by the Bush and Obama administration, this statement of Brennan’s is beyond laughable.