PRESS RELEASE New Eurasia Tunnel Opens in Istanbul Dec. 22, 2016 (EIRNS)—Turkey's Eurasia Tunnel, which is 14.6 kilometers long, including a 5.4-kilometer section under the Bosphorus and the first-ever road tunnel linking Asia and Europe, became fully operational on Dec. 20. Using cutting-edge modern technology the tunnel has been designed to withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis. Modern lighting technology and mass ventilation systems, special fire systems and emergency evacuation systems are designed together. The tunnel also has a closed circuit camera system to monitor traffic 24/7.