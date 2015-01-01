PRESS RELEASE Russia, Turkey, Iran Eight-Point Policy Defending Syrian Sovereignty Dec. 20, 2016 (EIRNS)—The Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran, meeting in Moscow today, issued an eight-point joint statement on settling the crisis in Syria. The first point, according to the text of the document published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, declares that the three governments "reiterate their full respect for sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as multi-ethnic, multi-religious, non-sectarian, democratic and secular state." Other points include recognition of the role of the United Nations under Security Council Resolution 2254, passed in November 2015; welcoming the efforts in evacuation of civilians from the former militant-held pocket in eastern Aleppo as well as the four villages that are also part of the evacuation deal; and a commitment to insuring "the completion of the process without interruption and in a safe and secure manner." The three governments further express their willingness to be guarantors of the prospective agreement between the Syrian government and the opposition, to be negotiated in Astana, Kazakhstan, and to invite other countries with influence on the ground to do the same; and, the three governments "will be instrumental to create the necessary momentum for the resumption of the political process in Syria in accordance with the UNSC Resolution 2254."