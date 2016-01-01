|
PRESS RELEASE
Former Intelligence Professional Mike Gravel Tells EIR: Charges Against Russia Are ‘Far-Fetched Ridiculous’
Dec. 17, 2016 (EIRNS)—In an interview with EIR on Dec. 14, former U.S. Senator and intelligence professional Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) ripped apart the Obama Administration/media charges that the Russian government hacked the U.S. Presidential election and influenced, if not determined, the outcome. "First off, it's ridiculous! It's far-fetched ridiculous!"
Yet, the U.S. intelligence community has repeatedly declared that its evidence against Russia is a "belief" with "high confidence," and declined to proffer any specific proof it has.
Asked why the intelligence community would be carrying out this fraud, Senator Gravel said, "The intent is to sabotage the potential new relationship [with Russia]."
Sen. Gravel is a former adjutant top-secret control officer for the Communications intelligence Service and a special agent of the Counterintelligence Corps, as well as being a former Senator. He is on the Executive Board of the Veteran Intelligence Professional for Sanity, which released a full statement on the hoax of the CIA charges earlier this week.