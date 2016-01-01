PRESS RELEASE China to U.S.: ‘National Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity Are Not Bargaining Chips’ Dec. 17, 2016 (EIRNS)—China’s Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responded on Dec. 14 to President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the long-standing "One China policy" might be up for negotiation. "Basic norms of international relations should be observed, not ignored, certainly not be seen as something you can trade off. And indeed, national sovereignty and territorial integrity are not bargaining chips. Absolutely not. I hope everybody would understand that." Cui was speaking at an award dinner (he being the awardee) at the U.S.-China Business Council (USBC). The event was scheduled to be private, but a short time before the event, the USBC was asked by the Chinese Embassy to open Cui’s remarks to the media, in order to deliver a clear message on the subject to a broader public. On Dec. 11, Trump had stated on Sunday Fox News: "I fully understand the ‘One China policy,’ but I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘One China policy’ unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade." The official Global Times of China had a slightly more muscular approach: "The Chinese mainland should display its resolution to recover Taiwan by force." Meanwhile, the Chinese military conducted its first-ever live-fire drills with China’s aircraft carrier in the Bohai Sea, near Korea, CCTV reported Dec. 15. "This is the first time an aircraft carrier squadron has performed drills with live ammunition and real troops," they noted. The carrier and 10 ships conducted air-to-sea, sea-to-air, and air-to-air combat drills featuring guided missiles. The Washington think-tank CSIS on Dec. 14 reported that Beijing has been installing anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems on various man-made islands in the South China Sea. China’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that "they are mainly for defense and self-protection and are legitimate and lawful.... If someone makes a show of force at your front door, would you not ready your slingshot?" Shanghai Daily reported.