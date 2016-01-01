PRESS RELEASE South Korean Presidential Front-Runner Calls for Delay in THAAD Deployment Dec. 16, 2016 (EIRNS)—Moon Jae-in, former head of South Korea's main opposition Minjoo Party, told foreign correspondents in Seoul that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) installation issue must be postponed to let the next administration reconsider it. Moon said that the Park Administration had failed to find a public consensus for this decision, and had refrained from making diplomatic efforts to China and Russia before taking the decision. Moon said that it is not appropriate to continue to push THAAD in a situation where the President is being impeached and the Prime Minister is running the government. Moon is a candidate for the presidency, if the President is impeached and elections are called, and is at present in first place in the polls at 24%.