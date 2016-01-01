PRESS RELEASE Syria’s Dr. Shaaban: Liberation of Aleppo a Turning Point—Look to Russia, China for Leadership Dec. 16, 2016 (EIRNS)—Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, Political and Media Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, who spoke at a Schiller Institute conference, "Creating a Common Future for Mankind and a Renaissance of Classical Culture," held in Berlin, June 25-26 this year, said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV today, that the liberation of Aleppo from terrorism is a turning point that will change the face of the battle in Syria "and the balance of power regionally and internationally," according to the Syrian news agency SANA. Dr. Shaaban affirmed that the victory in Aleppo is not only an indicator of a defeat of terrorism in Syria, but also reflects taking a global position against it, "in the interests of peoples who are struggling for sovereignty and the future of their countries and their independent decisions." She added that Syria, Iran, the resistance, and all who believe in the Arab rights "will lead the future of the region," emphasizing that the future is for peoples, states, and governments "which stand in words and deeds against terrorism." She pointed out that the balance of power has changed, and today, "Russia, China and allied forces are leading the international scene," not the United States and the West. She asserted that the West aims at supporting terrorism, "as no terrorism can stand on its own without the support of external forces."