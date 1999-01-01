PRESS RELEASE Ex-FBI Agent Highlights Why Saudis Fear JASTA Dec. 13, 2016 (EIRNS)—On yesterday's RT broadcaster evening news show "Watching the Hawks," Sean Stone interviewed former FBI agent Mark Rossini, who was assigned to the CIA’s Bin Laden Task Force ("Alec Station") prior to the 9/11 attacks. Rossini explained precisely why the Saudis and elements of the U.S. Government are terrified of the implications of JASTA. Rossini and another FBI agent, Doug Miller, were blocked from alerting the FBI to the arrival in the United States of two of the key hijackers, Al-Mihdhar and Al-Hazmi, who came to Los Angeles directly from the planning meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the 9/11 plan was activated. FBI agent Miller, according to Rossini, wrote a memo about the pending arrival of the two known terrorists, but the memo was blocked from being passed to the FBI by the deputy chief of the Alec Station. Rossini insisted that, had the information been passed along to the FBI, the two terrorists would have been either arrested on their arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, or they would have been placed under ’round-the-clock surveillance to sweep up the larger network. In either case, Rossini told Stone, 9/11 would have been prevented. Rossini emphasized that the Joint Congressional Inquiry and the 9/11 Commission both failed to pursue the question of why the Doug Miller memo was suppressed. Rossini told Stone that he suspects that the Saudis and the CIA may have hoped to recruit the terrorists as informants, but whatever the motive, a full law suit before a Federal Judge, with full discovery, now made possible by the passage of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), will, for the first time, open that question up. Rossini suggested that a law suit, brought under JASTA’s allowing of the Saudi government and Royals to be sued, could include the U.S. Government as co-defendants. He suggested that every Central Intelligence Report filed from 1999 onward, asking for FBI surveillance and investigative support, could be subpoenaed and would add further significance to the failure to allow the FBI to be alerted to Al-Mihdhar and Al-Hazmi’s arrival. Rossini suggested that the Saudis would have been gravely damaged by the timely unearthing of what came to be the San Diego 9/11 cell, and the US has a policy of defending Saudi Arabia and Israel at all costs as the cornerstone of U.S. regional policy.