|
PRESS RELEASE
Galbraith: Russian Actions in Palmyra ‘A Benefit to Mankind’
Dec. 12, 2016 (EIRNS)—Former Clinton-Administration Ambassador to Croatia Peter Galbraith, today praised the combined Russian and Syrian actions in Palmyra as "a benefit to mankind." Speaking to Russia Today, Galbraith said,
Galbraith then took direct aim at Obama’s lame-duck desperation efforts to arm IS terrorists on his way out the door, charging that there was
"It’s clear that [Assad] has won this war. The important thing now is to try and figure out ways to bring the fighting to an end," Galbraith said, reiterating that "there is no point in continuing the war once it has already been lost."
In fact, "Russia and the West have some common interest in Syria," Galbraith argued, that of reducing the fighting in order to reduce the flow of refugees to Europe. If Washington and Moscow were to work together, he said, they could reach, "a negotiated surrender by the opposition where they don’t end up with nothing.... I think these are things that are achievable."