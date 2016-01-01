PRESS RELEASE

Sen. Rand Paul Promises To Block Any Nomination of John Bolton

Dec. 12, 2016 (EIRNS)—Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told ABC News on Sunday that he would vote against any appointment for John Bolton in the Trump administration.

"John Bolton doesn’t get it. He still believes in regime change. He’s still a big cheerleader for the Iraq War.... John Bolton is so far out of it and has such a naive understanding of the world.... He should get nowhere close to the State Department if anybody with a sane worldview is in charge,"

Paul said.

Given the ten Republican to nine Democrat make-up of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rand’s vote could sink Bolton’s nomination, if all Democrats held up against him.