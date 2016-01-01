|
PRESS RELEASE
Sen. Rand Paul Promises To Block Any Nomination of John Bolton
Dec. 12, 2016 (EIRNS)—Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told ABC News on Sunday that he would vote against any appointment for John Bolton in the Trump administration.
Given the ten Republican to nine Democrat make-up of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rand’s vote could sink Bolton’s nomination, if all Democrats held up against him.
Current press chatter is that Bolton is being considered for the number two spot at State Department, which also requires Senate approval.