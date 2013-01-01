|
Putin: ‘We Will Never Accept’ Obama’s Provocations and Threats
Dec. 9, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin is being as hard as nails in rejecting the warlike anti-Russian provocations still coming from the rapidly outgoing Obama administration and its allies. At a meeting in Moscow yesterday of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin referred to the Dec. 5 attack against a Russian field hospital near Aleppo, Syria, that left two Russian medics dead:
He added: "Regrettably, it sets us thinking about how unbiased some of our partners are in highlighting the situation."
Putin also signed a decree awarding the Order of Courage to the two medics who were killed, as well as to two Russian colonels who also died supporting Syria’s military efforts to free Aleppo from terrorist control.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took a similar approach, in comments Dec. 8 at the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg. For there to be actual security in the region, "it is necessary to abandon bellicose rhetoric and mutual accusations," Lavrov said.
Lavrov stated. He also presented to his colleagues at the OSCE meeting documentation that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had promised Russia that there would be no eastward expansion of NATO after the demise of the Soviet Union.
