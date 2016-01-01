|
PRESS RELEASE
China’s Global Times: Entice Trump with a Win-Win Approach
Dec. 9, 2016 (EIRNS)—China’s English-language daily offered a measured response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Writing even before Trump’s remarks at a rally in Iowa last night—in which he called the China relationship "one of the most important relationships we must improve," while slapping them for not playing by "market rules"—the Chinese daily ran a thoughtful piece headlined "Don’t Be Misled by Trump’s Tweets, Bravura."
The article says that China should not "raise too much expectation over the nomination" of Iowa governor Branstad as ambassador to China, since "the U.S. ambassador to China is unable to shape and make the call about his country’s policy on China. The policy is more subject to the White House, State Department and Pentagon. Nonetheless, an amicable ambassador can help Washington make the policy in a calm way, and Branstad is expected to assume the role.