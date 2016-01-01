PRESS RELEASE China’s Global Times : Entice Trump with a Win-Win Approach Dec. 9, 2016 (EIRNS)—China’s English-language daily offered a measured response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Writing even before Trump’s remarks at a rally in Iowa last night—in which he called the China relationship "one of the most important relationships we must improve," while slapping them for not playing by "market rules"—the Chinese daily ran a thoughtful piece headlined "Don’t Be Misled by Trump’s Tweets, Bravura." The article says that China should not "raise too much expectation over the nomination" of Iowa governor Branstad as ambassador to China, since "the U.S. ambassador to China is unable to shape and make the call about his country’s policy on China. The policy is more subject to the White House, State Department and Pentagon. Nonetheless, an amicable ambassador can help Washington make the policy in a calm way, and Branstad is expected to assume the role. "What’s more important is how to handle the challenges arising in the Trump era. We can’t be frightened by Trump’s bully-boy tactics and picture him as a rival that is so hard to defeat. Neither can we be delighted that his nomination of Branstad may herald a bright future for China-U.S. relations. "The businessman-turned-president only eyes the results. A win-win result entices Trump more than having both sides suffer. A better way to deal with him is to let him and his team know exactly where the boundary lies if they don’t want to pay a cost."