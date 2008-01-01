PRESS RELEASE

Trump Foreign Policy Advisor in Moscow

Dec. 8, 2016 (EIRNS)—Carter Page, reputedly a foreign policy advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, is in Moscow. Carter, who has been very outspoken in his support for improving relations with Russia, told Sputnik he was planning to meet with businessmen and "thought leaders."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabko told reporters, "No, I have no comments on this. As of this morning, there are no plans to hold meetings in the Foreign Ministry."

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former intelligence officer who has gone into the oil consultancy business, Page had considerable experience dealing with Gazprom when he worked in Moscow in the past. Page founded his own investment fund, Global Energy Capital, in 2008; his other partner is former Gazprom executive Sergei Yatsenko.

Speaking to Sputnik in October, Page said that

"many of America’s core national interests overlap significantly with the strategic priorities of Russia. But unfortunately, an arrogant foreign policy in Washington has quite often failed to consider America’s own fundamental priorities." "Russia without question could have significantly contributed to better outcomes if a genuine relationship based on mutual respect had been effectively forged,"