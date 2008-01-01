|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Foreign Policy Advisor in Moscow
Dec. 8, 2016 (EIRNS)—Carter Page, reputedly a foreign policy advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, is in Moscow. Carter, who has been very outspoken in his support for improving relations with Russia, told Sputnik he was planning to meet with businessmen and "thought leaders."
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabko told reporters, "No, I have no comments on this. As of this morning, there are no plans to hold meetings in the Foreign Ministry."
A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former intelligence officer who has gone into the oil consultancy business, Page had considerable experience dealing with Gazprom when he worked in Moscow in the past. Page founded his own investment fund, Global Energy Capital, in 2008; his other partner is former Gazprom executive Sergei Yatsenko.
Speaking to Sputnik in October, Page said that
Page said, noting that Russia and the United States could join forces in fighting Islamic extremism, de-escalating the situation in Ukraine, and working inside potential conflict zones in Asia.