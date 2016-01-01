PRESS RELEASE Law Expert Confirms EIR Exposure of Renzi’s Reform, To Make EU Law Equivalent to Italy’s Constitution Dec. 6, 2016 (EIRNS)—Prof. Luciano Barra Caracciolo, an acting member of a branch of the Italian judiciary, confirmed what the EIR Strategic Alert has written this week on the Italian referendum. In fact, he said, the reform aimed at "transposing" to a constitutional level "European policies," i.e., "a political direction being shaped abroad, in a Brussels dominated by financial and oligopolistic lobbies, independent of any electoral result in Italy." More than regulations, it concerns the so-called "guidelines" and the "resolutions" by the Commission and the EU Council. It was a pretty far-reaching constitutional change, "unique in Europe." Barra Caracciolo was the first to expose, in his blog "Orizzonti48," that Renzi’s constitutional reform contained four articles which put EU law on the same level as Constitutional law. No Constitution in the world equates treaties, such as the EU Treaty, to the national Constitution.