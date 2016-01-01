PRESS RELEASE

Joint Russian-Chinese Campaign for New Silk Road in Germany

Dec. 5, 2016 (EIRNS)—In a first, Chinese and Russian diplomatic envoys to Germany appeared together prominently at a symposium on the "Silk Road Initiative," organized by the Berlin Friday Roundtable and the Chinese Embassy. Before an audience of about 200 guests, Chinese Ambassador Shi Mingde and Deputy Russian Ambassador Yury Stetsenko discussed the opportunities offered by the economic belt developed along the Silk Road.

The Roundtable is an association of students from numerous European countries who are enrolled at the Technical University of Berlin, for studies in information technology, automotives, electric engineering, and neurosciences.