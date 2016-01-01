|
PRESS RELEASE
Joint Russian-Chinese Campaign for New Silk Road in Germany
Dec. 5, 2016 (EIRNS)—In a first, Chinese and Russian diplomatic envoys to Germany appeared together prominently at a symposium on the "Silk Road Initiative," organized by the Berlin Friday Roundtable and the Chinese Embassy. Before an audience of about 200 guests, Chinese Ambassador Shi Mingde and Deputy Russian Ambassador Yury Stetsenko discussed the opportunities offered by the economic belt developed along the Silk Road.
The Roundtable is an association of students from numerous European countries who are enrolled at the Technical University of Berlin, for studies in information technology, automotives, electric engineering, and neurosciences.
In his keynote, Shi Mingde emphasized the long historic connection between China and Germany through the ancient Silk Road, which today is revived by the "modern economic belt" along the same route, connecting China as the second-largest national economy of the world and the economic area of Germany in Europe. With Russia entering this cooperation format, another "important economic area" is included, thereby creating the best conditions for comprehensive cooperation, Shi Mingde explained.