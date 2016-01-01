PRESS RELEASE

Marine Corps Commandant Neller: Gen. Mattis Tries To Win, First, Without Fighting

Dec. 5, 2016 (EIRNS)—Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller provided an important insight into the way Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, conducts military operations. He told a conference at the Ronald Reagan President Library in Simi Valley, California, on Dec. 3, that Mattis works hard to avoid fights when they’re not necessary, reports Military.com.

"I never met anybody who tried harder to win without fighting," he said. Mattis has a special talent for matching goals with means and "how to engage below the level of conflict," Neller said.

Neller added that, at the same time, he had also "never met anybody—if you have a fight—there’s no way we’re not going to win." Neller called Mattis a rare combination of "accomplished leader, thinker, fighter" whose fitness to lead the Pentagon will soon become evident to Congress.