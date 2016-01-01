|
PRESS RELEASE
Smashing Defeat of EU Oligarchy in Italian Referendum
Dec. 4, 2016 (EIRNS)—An earthquake, this time a political one, came Sunday night from Italy, where voters—according to early results—rejected the EU-dictated constitutional reform with an overwhelming majority of 60% to 40%.
After Brexit and the anti-Obama/Hillary Clinton vote in the United States, this is the third shock to hit, and it has European-wide and global implications.
A turbulent phase has now been opened. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is expected to resign, and on Monday a pre-announced speculative attack against Italian assets will be unleashed. This can precipitate a banking crisis which can rapidly spread contagion throughout the entire financial system.
Italy will shortly face a choice: Either impose financial fascism, or leave the euro and implement national emergency legislation. It is possible that new elections will be held in a short period, against the backdrop of such a crisis.