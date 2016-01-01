|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov: U.S. Applying Double Standards to Iraq and Syria
Dec. 2, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blasted the U.S. Administration, again, for failing to keep its promise to separate the jihadis from the "moderate" opposition. Actually, it’s now clear that the Russians and the Syrian military are accomplishing that task, as among the thousands of people that have fled out of jihadi held areas of Aleppo are, according to the Russian reconciliation center in Latakia, about 500 militants who have decided that there’s no future in staying with the jihadis.
Lavrov said, while in Antalya, Turkey, yesterday. From there, he went on to expose the double standards of the United States and its allies. In Iraq, these powers are calling on civilians to get out of Mosul so that they don’t get caught in the crossfire, but in Aleppo, they accuse the Syrian army of driving civilians out of the jihadi-held districts.