|
PRESS RELEASE
Schumer: Ready To Work with Trump, Fast, on $1 Trillion Plan
Dec. 2, 2016 (EIRNS)—In an interview carried in big-city press around New York State yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took a step to try to accelerate action on the $1 trillion national investment in new infrastructure which President-elect Trump promoted throughout his campaign.
Schumer told Syracuse.com the Democrats
The paper said Schumer called for "substantial and direct Federal funding" and attacked "gimmicks."
The criticisms are quite true, and wouldn’t prevent a successful collaboration to commit $1 trillion to infrastructure investments over three years. But there are major problems, which should be attacked from the standpoint of the package of "Four Laws To Save the United States" conceptualized by EIR Founding Editor Lyndon LaRouche.
First, Schumer’s own idea of how to general entirely Federal funds for this large investment, is itself the kind of "tax giveaway" he is attacking in the plan of Trump’s presumptive Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Schumer specified a very low special tax rate for companies which repatriate cash they had stashed in offshore locations to avoid taxes.
Second, and more important, Schumer has thus far discussed nothing "stronger and bolder" than road widening, new municipal sewer systems, and localized rail development. Neither he nor Trump are yet in the universe of real technological and scientific frontiers for "infrastructure" development, which alone raise the overall productivity of the economy.
And third, there is no orientation to the new international development banks started by China, which has invested $1 trillion or more into new economic infrastructure in each of the last ten years.