PRESS RELEASE President-Elect Trump Says No Regime Change; U.S. Will Cooperate with Countries Fighting ISIS Dec. 2, 2016 (EIRNS)—President-elect Donald Trump made the first stop on his "Thank you" tour in Cincinnati, Ohio yesterday night, where he vowed that the United States will stop trying to overthrow other governments, and will cooperate with countries fighting terrorism, Russia’s official new service TASS reported today. "The President-elect also promised to cooperate with any country interested in destroying Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).... We will partner with every with every nation that is willing to join us in the effort to defeat ISIS and radical Islamic terrorism," Trump told a large crowd at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Thursday evening," TASS wrote. Trump continued, "We will destroy ISIS. At the same time, we will pursue a new foreign policy that finally learns from the mistakes of the past. We will stop looking to topple regimes and overthrow governments, folks," Trump said, as quoted by the Washington Examiner.