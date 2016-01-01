|
PRESS RELEASE
President-Elect Trump Says No Regime Change; U.S. Will Cooperate with Countries Fighting ISIS
Dec. 2, 2016 (EIRNS)—President-elect Donald Trump made the first stop on his "Thank you" tour in Cincinnati, Ohio yesterday night, where he vowed that the United States will stop trying to overthrow other governments, and will cooperate with countries fighting terrorism, Russia’s official new service TASS reported today.
Trump told a large crowd at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Thursday evening," TASS wrote.
Trump continued,
Trump said, as quoted by the Washington Examiner.