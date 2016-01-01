PRESS RELEASE Russian De-mining Teams, Mobile Hospital on Way to Aleppo Dec. 1, 2016 (EIRNS)—The Russian Defense Ministry announced, yesterday, that a Russian de-mining team is on its way to Syria to help clear the newly freed districts of Aleppo from mines and booby traps left behind by the jihadis. "Today, an advanced detachment from the international anti-mine center of the Russian Armed Forces is leaving to defuse unexploded ordnance in Aleppo," Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, said during a briefing yesterday. "Overall, more than 200 servicemen and 47 units of combat and special equipment will be involved in the de-mining activities in Aleppo." TASS, in reporting Rudksoi’s announcement, recalls that after the liberation of Palmyra from ISIS, last March, Russian de-mining teams defused 17,500 explosive devices in a period of 45 days, clearing 2,500 buildings in the process. At the same time, the Defense Ministry also announced that cargo aircraft loaded with medical equipment and personnel left Russia for Syria to provide medical assistance to civilians in Aleppo, in accordance with the order issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before. "The personnel of the Russian Defense Ministry’s special medical unit, a field hospital, special gear, and medical equipment have left for Syria by plane," the Defense Ministry said. "Upon arrival Russian military medics will start providing medical assistance to civilians and refugees near Aleppo." While the Russian government was thus mobilizing resources to aid the civilian population of Aleppo, the ghoulish shards and remnants of the Obama-British apparatus were trying to blow things up at the UN Security Council yesterday, in a desperate bid to reverse the recent victories of the Syrian army in Aleppo. In an emergency meeting called by French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, the American, French, and British UN ambassadors used the reports of UN officials on the situation in Syria to savagely denounce the Russian and Syrian governments for supposedly massacring uncounted numbers of civilians. Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s UN Ambassador, responded that maybe it’s now time "to hold a comprehensive discussion with regard to the Middle East and North Africa and organize a debate on the theme, ’The catastrophic consequences of destroying the statehood of the countries in the region due to outside interference.’"