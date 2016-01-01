PRESS RELEASE 9/11 Families: Senators Graham and McCain Lie To Protect Saudi Terrorists Dec. 1, 2016 (EIRNS)—The 9/11 Families and Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism released a statement yesterday, expressing their "firm opposition" to a proposed amendment to the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) that became law in September, despite President Obama’s veto. The proposed change in language would add a specific jurisdictional defense for Saudi Arabia, thereby protecting the actual perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks. The 9/11 families state that Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) lied on the floor of the Senate about their proposed change, and mischaracterized it as merely a "caveat." This new effort to run a Saudi protection racket, which the statement characterizes as "an absolute betrayal," comes in the wake "of a massive lobbying campaign by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," which is spending more than $1.3 million per month on lobbying firms. The families state that they "take comfort that President-elect Donald Trump strongly supports our cause." He has "made his support for JASTA crystal clear," they state, and "there is zero risk that he will support this kind of back room backstabbing of the 9/11 families," said organization leader Terry Strada.