PRESS RELEASE French Foreign Minister Announces Meeting in Paris To Oppose Syrian Government Success Against Terrorists Nov. 30, 2016 (EIRNS)—French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault today announced that on Dec. 10 he will be convening a meeting of countries refusing the "logic of total war" in Syria in Paris. "I will be meeting on Dec. 10 in Paris, with the European countries, the Arab countries, and the United States, which support a political solution in Syria and refuse this logic of total war," Ayrault said to reporters as he left the weekly meeting of France’s Council of Ministers, reported Anadolu. "It is time for the international community to wake up, because, before our eyes, a tragedy is taking place," he added. "We are not the accomplices of [Syrian leader] Bashar al-Assad; we are not complacent to him," Ayrault continued. The list of invitees for Dec. 10—the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan—reflect that Ayrault is acting as an accomplice of the terrorist groups in Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria that have been waging war against the Syrian government. Those groups have been directly supported by Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, while the United States, France and Britain are supporters of regime change in Syria. Ayrault today also met and held a joint press conference with Brita Hagi Hasan, described as the president of Aleppo’s local council, which appears to operate only in the jihadi-controlled section of the city. Hasan told the news conference that 250,000 civilians living in Aleppo, "could be killed." Ayrault and Hasan called on the international community and the government in Damascus to open up a "safe corridor" so that civilians can leave the city. "We ask that civilians be allowed to leave eastern Aleppo." Ayrault first announced on Nov. 23 his intention to hold a meeting such as that now set for Dec. 10. At the time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ayrault’s initiative would hinder the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, particularly with regard to restarting Syrian-Syrian talks. He had indicated that the Western countries were supporting the "opposition" groups by all possible means and directing false charges to the Syrian Government without depending on any information or evidence in a way that would hinder the implementation of the resolutions of the Syria Support Group "SSG" and the Security Council.