PRESS RELEASE
Russia Will Talk Arms Control If NATO Stops Its Military Buildup
Nov. 29, 2016 (EIRNS)—Alexander Grushko, Russia’s ambassador to NATO, said, yesterday, that if NATO wants to resume arms control discussions with Russia, it must stop its military buildup in the east.
"The situation in the arms control sphere has been rather complicated lately," he noted.
Grushko said. The Russian diplomat pointed out that this was the only way to "start a meaningful dialogue on ensuring military security."
Grushko was responding to the statement initiated by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Nov. 25, and signed by 13 European foreign ministers, calling for calling for the re-opening of arms control talks with Russia and warning that the existing arms control regimes with Russia are crumbling.