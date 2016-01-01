PRESS RELEASE

Putin Orders Field Hospitals to Syria

Nov. 29, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin issued orders today to the Defense and Emergencies Ministries to immediately deploy airmobile hospitals to Syria "with a view to providing medical assistance to the residents of Aleppo and nearby territories," according to the Kremlin statement. "This task is to be implemented within the shortest possible time frame as per the decision of the President."

The Defense Ministry is to provide a field hospital with 100 beds and capable of handling 420 outpatient visits per day, while the Emergencies Ministry is to provide another 50 beds and 200 outpatient-per-day capacity.

The Emergencies Ministry issued a press release reporting that its airmobile hospital and doctors will fly to Syria in the morning on Nov. 30.

"The hospital will be deployed in the vicinity of Aleppo to provide highly-qualified, high-tech medical assistance to residents of that Syrian city hit by artillery bombardments by terrorist groups’ gunmen,"